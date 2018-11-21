A fire at an apartment complex in Imperial Beach early Wednesday left several residents without a place to stay the day just one day before Thanksgiving.

Crews were called to the complex on Iris Avenue, in a neighborhood off of Imperial Avenue, at about 4 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and the blaze was raised to a second alarm, according to fire dispatchers. Meanwhile, San Diego County sheriff's deputies evacuated residents from units.

The fire was knocked down before 4:40 a.m.

Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents, though fire officials did not specify how many residents were not able to return home.

There was no word on what sparked the blaze.

No other information was available.

