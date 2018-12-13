2 Displaced After Christmas Display Catches Fire in Apartment

An image of an SDFD firefighter at work on July 14, 2018.

A Christmas display caught fire in a University Heights apartment leaving two adults without a place to stay for the night.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were called to the complex on the 4100 block of Maryland Street at around 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters said an electrical problem with the Christmas display started the fire. They said the unit was mostly damaged by smoke.

San Diego Gas and Electric was called tot he apartment to see if there were any electrical issues within the walls of the unit.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.