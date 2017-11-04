The interim superintendent of the San Ysidro School District (SYSD) resigned from his position and the board called for an investigation into wrongdoing, just days after a rally was held alleging a scheme by two district employees.

SYSD Board of Education accepted Interim Superintendent Arturo Sanchez-Macias’ resignation and voted to forward evidence of potential legal wrong-doing to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, according to a prepared statement released Saturday by Board member Antonio Martinez.

“The School Board is forwarding evidence of potential legal wrongdoing to the District Attorney for investigation and I will do everything I can to ensure those responsible for betraying our children are prosecuted to the full extent of the law and end up behind bars,” Martinez said.

On Wednesday, Board of Trustees member Rodolfo Linares held a rally outside the school district offices with claims that Macias and his predecessor, Julio Fonseca, cashed out vacation days they had not yet accrued and took the cash value of those days without authorization from the school board.

In addition, Linares alleges the money was used for a life term insurance policy in the employee’s contracts.

Fonseca resigned as superintendent of the district last month, a decision that was unanimously accepted by SYSD board members. Sanchez-Macias' took over as interim superintendent, but his position lasted only two months.

According to a statement from the district, Fonseca’s departure was "based on a personal situation." No further details were given.

Following Macias' resignation, Martinez called for a national search for a replacement superintendent.

Since 2011, the district has had several people in the leadership position. The shuffling at district headquarters has left some parents concerned that not enough attention is being directed at the students, most of whom live in underserved communities.

The SYSD serves schools within the coastal, largely Hispanic community of San Ysidro, which is about 15 miles south of San Diego, adjacent to the U.S.-Mexico border.