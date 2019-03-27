Another Scooter Company Rolls Into San Diego

The e-scooter craze in San Diego continues as a new company, called Spin, makes its way into town.

Spin scooters are orange and have been spotted near Balboa Park, Pacific Beach, and Mission Beach.

According to the app, it costs one dollar to start the scooter and 15 cents per minute after that.

Scooters like Bird and Lime have already been established in San Diego for a while. Scooter giant, Razor, followed behind, coming into San Diego in the summer of 2018.

Normally, people who collect and charge scooters are paid by each scooter they charge and return the street. Spin is moving towards hiring workers to charge their scooters.

Anyone who works more than 30 hours a week are eligible for health insurance and paid time off.

In 2017, UC San Diego partnered with Spin for a bicycle-sharing program on campus.

"San Diego has been an incredibly positive market for us as a bikeshare operator, and many UCSD students have been served by Spin the past year," said Ariella Steinhorn of Spin. "With its beautiful weather, walkable beaches and communities, both bikes and scooters could be a great addition to the last-mile offering within the city."

Some San Diegans do not like scooters in the neighborhood. After complaints from pedestrians that the scooters were parked on private property, there was even a company established to remove them for free.

According to Consumer Reports, more than 1,500 people have been injured in scooter crashes since 2017.