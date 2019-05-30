Animal Cruelty Investigation Underway After Cats Found Dead in Escondido

There is an animal cruelty investigation in North County, and a missing cat may have helped investigators uncover it. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

The remains of several cats have been found outside an Escondido home after the owner of a cat named Leonard used a GPS tracker to locate his pet.

Leonard has not been found.

His owner, who asked that we protect his identity, told NBC7 his 13-year-old tabby went missing last Wednesday. On Friday, he contacted the Escondido Police Department and the San Diego Humane Society.

“They found several cats alive and dead,” he said. “I was told zip ties were involved, but they have not found Leonard.”

He believed Leonard was picked up in his neighborhood and driven the more than two-mile distance to the large compound at the tip of Reed Road.

A Humane Society spokesperson confirmed an animal cruelty investigation is underway and the remains of several cats were recovered during a series of three searches of the property.

No arrests have been made.