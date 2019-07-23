Man Suspected of Chaining Cats at Escondido Compound Due in Court - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Suspected of Chaining Cats at Escondido Compound Due in Court

The man's arrest came a month-and-a-half after several cat carcasses and more chained live cats were found during three searches of an Escondido compound

By Allison Ash and Rafael Avitabile

Published 8 minutes ago

    A 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face animal cruelty charges after several cat carcasses were found on an Escondido property in May. 

    County Animal Services officers arrested Joshua Tyler in unincorporated San Diego County last Friday and booked him into jail on five felony counts of cruelty to animals. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

    His arrest came a month-and-a-half after several cat carcasses and more chained live cats were found during three searches of a large compound on Reed Road off Bear Valley Parkway.

    A GPS tracker on a 13-year-old Tabby cat named Leonard, who was reported missing by his owner on May 24, led authorities to the property and ultimately helped County Animal Services officers launch their animal cruelty investigation. 

    Leonard's owner, who wished not to be identified, believes his cat was picked up in his neighborhood and driven the more than two-mile distance to the large compound where the other cats were found. 

