Adoption Fees Waived for Military Families at Helen Woodward Animal Center

May is military appreciation month, and one San Diego animal facility is making it easier for members of the military to adopt pets. (Published Thursday, May 24, 2018)

Down to Earth with Dagmar: Helping Military Families with Pet Adoptions

Sailor, Marine, and Scout are all perfect names for pets in military families.

There’s also Pilot, a 2-month old Labrador blend who will be available for adoption Saturday at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The organization is having a special event this weekend and will waive adoption fees for military families adopting cats and dogs.

“It’s a deep discount because our adoption fees vary from animal to animal,” said Director Mindy Wright.

The special event is in partnership with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation which has been able to adopt out 1,300 animals to military families since it started in 2012.

“They thought here is a group of animals that need a hero and there are heroes who need the unconditional love that these animals can provide,” Wright said. “So it's a perfect match."

Adoptive families must meet adoption requirements and will be asked to pay a microchip fee of $32.

Here is information on this weekend's event. See the pets up for adoption here. For questions, call 858-756-4117, ext.1.