A wanted homicide suspect was arrested in San Diego County after a lengthy pursuit that began in Anaheim and crossed county lines via Interstate 5, according to police.

The pursuit began when Anaheim police officers spotted a grey Honda Accord that they believed belonged to a person tied to a recent killing, APD said.

The driver did not stop and took off southbound, leading APD officers on I-5 towards San Diego County and crossing into the region before about 8:30 a.m.

As the chase entered the Del Mar area, the suspect bailed out of his vehicle on southbound I-5 near Via de la Valle, where officers detained the suspect, California Highway Patrol officer Jim Bettencourt said.

It was not initially clear what charges the suspect would be facing.

No other information was available.

