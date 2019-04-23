A train conductor was assaulted by a passenger aboard an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner en route to Los Angeles on Tuesday, police said.

The Amtrak employee was checking tickets on the second level of Pacific Surfliner train 565 when the altercation happened just before the Amtrak arrived to the Oceanside Transit Center, the Oceanside Police Department said.

The passenger did not have a ticket and the two got into a verbal argument, OPD said. That's when the passenger shoved the train conductor into the wall of the train.

Officers were waiting to take the passenger into custody when the train arrived at the Oceanside Transit Center.

The man, who was on parole for an unspecified incident in Los Angeles, was arrested on charges of assault and parole violation.

The conductor complained of shoulder pain but was otherwise uninjured, OPD said.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner shared on social media that train 565 was delayed for police activity just after 8 this morning. The train was less than 30 minutes behind schedule when it departed the Oceanside Transit Center just before 9 a.m.

Amtrak said their police officers were working with OPD to investigate the matter.

No other information was available.

