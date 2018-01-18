American Ninja Warrior Experience Comes to San Diego

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi talks with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila about the event planned for March at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. For more information on the event, go to the American Ninja Warrior section on their websiet at www.anwexperience.com/event/san-diego/. (Published 5 hours ago)

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi talks with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila about the event planned for March at SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley. See More