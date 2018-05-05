Amber Alert Sent to Phones in San Diego

An Amber Alert was sent to mobile phones in San Diego County Saturday evening to be on the lookout for a specific vehicle.

The alert was sent just after 7 p.m. and asked the public to call 911 if they spotted a black and purple Dodge Challenger with the California license plate 7WKZ957.

The California Highway Patrol in San Diego confirmed the alert is for two girls reported missing out of Los Angeles.



The girls were reported missing at 3 a.m.

Kayleigh Gaines, 7, and Madison Gaines, 5, are believed to be with Anthony Lee Gaines, Jr.

Anthony Gaines is suspected of abducting the girls and may be armed and dangerous, law enforcement officials said.

The girls are described by police as black with black hair and standing between 4-feet and 4-feet, 5-inches tall. Both are wearing Croc sandals --- one purple and the other pink.

The old girl was wearing a blue shirt and black tights. The younger child has braided hair and was wearing a red shirt with three cats on it with blue tights, according to police.

The suspect is 29, and stands 6-foot, 3-inches tall.

He is described by police as black and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The relationship between the suspect and the girls is unknown.

The Amber Alert was issued in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

