Amazon Vanjacker Out on Bail, Neighbors Fear More Outbursts

Some neighbors are so scared of the man that they're finding other places to stay while he's at his home. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more. (Published Monday, April 30, 2018)

The neighbors of a man arrested in connection with an Amazon delivery van heist say they’re terrified by what he'll try next.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) arrested 34-year-old Jeffery Shoneff at his Fallbrook home on Sunday with the stolen van parked out front.

SDSO Sgt. Dwain Washington said Shoneff was unloading packages in his garage when deputies arrived at his home.

The suspected carjacking happened around 4:20 p.m. on North Ridge Drive. The driver told deputies Shoneff placed trash cans in the street as barricades and confront the driver by yelling at him.

After the driver fled on foot from the Shoneff, who then took off in the Amazon delivery truck, Washington said.

"Shoneff initially fled on foot inside his residence when he was confronted by sheriff's deputies," Washington said. "Deputies negotiated with Shoneff, and he was taken into custody without incident."

It's the kind of thing neighbors say simply doesn't happen on their street. The episode was so rare they photographed and recorded video of the 30-minute standoff at Jeff Shoneff's house.

The incident has the whole neighborhood feeling like hostages, afraid of what might happen next.

"It was very tense and I was really concerned for my neighbor. I've never considered him to be dangerous or violent," Chris Pritchard said.

While Shoneff faces serious felony charges, carjacking and robbery among them, he is back home.

Pritchard lives directly below him. His wife is so afraid of her neighbor that she’s staying elsewhere.

"It is unsettling for us. This is a quiet neighborhood, quiet street. Its getting scary,” fellow neighbor Bob Mitchell said.

Multiple neighbors told deputies Sunday that the Amazon truck had just left a package at Shoneff's door. While the driver was preparing for his next drop, Shoneff allegedly blocked the truck with trash cans then began screaming at him. The driver ran to Bob Mitchell's house.

"We heard this guy banging hammering on our front door and screaming help, help me, open up,” Mitchell said. “Just hope this goes away. He needs to move or just settle down.”

Neighbors themselves are feeling trapped by Shoneff's bizarre behavior.

Other neighbors say in the last month, deputies have responded to several complaints about Shoneff screaming and ranting around the neighborhood and knocking on doors.

"We've all been sort of on edge. It is a situation that I wouldn't wish on anybody," Pritchard said.

The street was quiet Monday night and neighbors are hoping it stays that way.