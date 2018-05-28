Amazon Package Stolen Off Del Cerro Porch in Broad Daylight

A man stole a package from a Del Cerro home and drives away singing. What was in the package? A Best Dog Dad Ever mug. NBC 7's Alex Presha has the story. (Published 2 hours ago)

In broad daylight, he pulls into the driveway on the quiet Del Cerro street, gets out of the truck, picks up the package and drives away without breaking a sweat.

Katherine Nakamura and her husband, the rightful owners of the package, were in Julian buying apple pie Sunday afternoon and missed the thief by only an hour. “Well we came home and there was an odd letter on the porch and so that made us very curious,” Katherine said. Then they checked the security tape.

“He came up and very casually got out like he knew what he was doing and walked around his car and picked up our package.”

Katherine muses the theft wasn’t really a “steal” for the thief. The package was a gift from her brother to her husband for his birthday. “He got him the Best Dog Dad Ever cup and a brush – not sure it was really worth it for this guy.”

When Amazon heard about the theft they sent another cup and brush, but Katherine is still incredulous. “You're not supposed to steal; you're not supposed to take stuff from people,” she said. There are better ways to make a living.”

In the future, Katherine and her husband plan to have their packages better hidden or possibly invest in a package drop-off locker.

She also has a message for the thief. "We have a police officer that lives across the street from us and a private detective that lives next door. We have active military down the street, and we've got a sheriff around the corner, so I'm not sure this is the neighborhood you really want to pick on."

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the petty theft.



