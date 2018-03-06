Alpine Woman Arrested After Hours-Long SWAT

An Alpine woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon after an hours-long SWAT incident at a condo complex.

Erin Elizabeth Cutter, 41, assaulted her husband after he tried to remove two shotguns from the couple’s bedroom, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies were called just before 9 p.m. Monday, they learned that family members were concerned Cutter would harm herself.

Cutter was locked in an upstairs bedroom where two shotguns, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also stored, officials said.

Deputies negotiated for hours before going inside the unit at the Ridge Crest Condominiums on Alpine Boulevard.

They took Cutter into custody without injury.

She was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The condo complex is located south of Interstate 8, approximately a mile and a half east of the Willows Road exit.