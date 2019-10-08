FBI Releases Video of Bank Robbery Inside Alpine Grocery Store

Security footage spotted a man rob a bank inside an Alpine grocery store in June, and now the FBI is calling on the public’s help to identify and track down the suspect.

On June 4 at around 4 p.m., a man was seen walking up to a U.S. Bank counter inside an Albertsons on Alpine Boulevard. The suspect then gave the teller a demand note, and the teller complied.

In the surveillance video, he receives a stack of cash and leaves the building. The FBI did not specify how much money was stolen.

No weapon was seen during the robbery, according to the FBI.

Witnesses described the man as 5-foot-5, in his late 20s or early 30s, and having short black hair. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, a black “LA” hat, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

The man was seen driving a mid-2000s blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck in the parking lot, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to call FBI San Diego at (858) 320-1800 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.