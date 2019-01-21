All Peoples Day Asks San Diegans to 'Move' Against Hate

The All Peoples Celebration is inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has inspired hundreds of local activists to "move" for what they believe in.

All Peoples Day is held each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to bring people of every background together and honor the work and sacrifice of Dr. King.

The event is hosted by Alliance San Diego, a local organization aimed at creating “harmony, safety, equality, and justice,” throughout the county.

“Be a part of action, be a part of change, step up and make a difference, and do it with others,” said Andrea Guerrero with Alliance San Diego.

Organizers created a community space in Balboa Park for local non-profits and unveiled an innovative art project.

Last year, All Peoples Day asked the community to make a “stand” in creating a better San Diego. This year, people were asked to “move” to take action against hate, division, and exclusion.

“Our call to action this year is that everyone move,” Guerrero told NBC 7.

This can mean moving to your purpose, moving toward change, moving with intention, or moving with a community, according to the organizer’s website.

Other years’ themes included “Ignite Change” and “I Am San Diego.”

Greisa Martinez Rosas delivered the keynote address at the event.

As the deputy executive director of United We Dream and as a Dreamer, she has begun organizing young Latinos to register to vote.

“Words are powerful but not as powerful as action,” the event’s website said.

This year marked the event's 31st year.

The San Diego Community College District will host a parade in honor of Dr. King, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Embarcadero.