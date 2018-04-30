All Aboard! Poway's Historic Train Returns to Service

All aboard! The steam locomotive is running again in Old Poway Park.

The City of Poway and the Poway Midland Railroad Volunteers celebrated the return of No. 3 Baldwin Steam Locomotive on Saturday.



The engine built in 1907 marched along the track once again with children and rail enthusiasts riding along or waving from the sidelines.

The train's whistle was temporarily silenced when the engine stopped running in 2016. When it was clear the boiler repairs that had been put off could no longer wait, the volunteer group that runs the train agreed to help the city fund a new boiler.

The city paid $186,082 of replacement costs totaling $366,332 with the volunteer group footing the rest of the bill.

Now, anyone can ride the historic train around the park once again. Check the group's website for schedule and ticket information.

The 1907 Baldwin 0-4-0 steam locomotive was built in April 1907, at the Baldwin factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The organization also operates a San Francisco cable car, a Los Angeles Yellow Line trolley car and several mining gondola cars.