Officers Shot Man Who Chased Girl With Knives: La Mesa PD

A police officer fired Monday at Amaya and Fletcher Parkway, striking a man believed to have been chasing a teenager and threatening her with a knife.

La Mesa police were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the Albertson's store on Fletcher Parkway, just east of State Route 125 and north of Interstate 8.

A 13-year-old girl ran into a dental office and asked someone to call 911, reporting that a man had been chasing her with knives at a nearby Subway restaurant.

When police arrived, officers confronted the suspect in the middle of the street.

The man came at an officer with a knife, according to Capt. Ray Sweeney with La Mesa Police Department.

Officers opened fire, striking the man.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, Sweeney said.

Sweeney said the man was armed with two machete-type knives.

The California Highway Patrol has blocked off the Amaya exit from State Route 125. La Mesa Police has blocked southbound Fletcher Parkway traffic at Dallas Street.

No other information was available.

