A young man who violently attacked a couple as they loaded their car in a San Diego International Airport parking lot will learn his fate Wednesday.

Alberto Moreno Jauregui, 19, pleaded guilty to threatening a woman with a knife and stabbing her husband while unsuccessfully trying to steal the couple's car at Lindbergh Field.

The attempted carjacking and stabbing took place on Oct. 28, 2017, just before 5 p.m., at the San Diego International Airport’s Economy Parking Lot located at 3365 Admiral Boland Way. The lot is used daily by travelers seeking long-term parking.

As a husband and wife were loading their car, investigators said Jauregui – wielding a knife – confronted them. He grabbed the woman by her neck and demanded the keys to the couple’s car.

The husband stepped in to protect his wife and he and Jauregui fought.

Jauregui stabbed the man several times during the struggle. He fled the scene before police arrived and was last spotted heading toward the intersection of Pacific Highway and W. Washington Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery that night. The victim’s wife was not harmed.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Jauregui was detained at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border. San Diego Harbor Police officers traveled to the border crossing and arrested Jauregui on several counts in connection with the airport parking lot attack, including attempted murder in the first-degree.

A few days later, Jauregui pleaded not guilty in court. Ultimately, he changed his plea to guilty.

No one else was hurt in the attack.