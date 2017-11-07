A carjacking suspect attacked the man and his wife as they were putting luggage in their car. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.

A young man accused in the violent attack of a couple loading their car in a San Diego International Airport parking lot was arrested Tuesday at a border crossing in south San Diego, police confirmed.

Alberto Moreno Jauregui, 18, was detained at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday. When San Diego Harbor Police officers arrived at the border crossing, Jauregui was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on four counts in connection with the parking lot attack: attempted murder, carjacking, attempted kidnapping and serious bodily injury.

Jauregui is suspected in an attempted carjacking and stabbing that took place on Oct. 28, just before 5 p.m., at the San Diego International Airport’s Economy Parking Lot located at 3365 Admiral Boland Way. The lot is used daily by travelers seeking long-term parking.

As a husband and wife were loading their car in the parking lot that evening, investigators said Jauregui – wielding a knife – confronted them. He grabbed the woman by her neck and demanded the keys to the couple’s car.

The husband stepped in, and he and Jauregui fought.

Jauregui stabbed the man several times during the struggle. He fled the scene before police arrived. The suspect was last seen heading toward the intersection of Pacific Highway and W. Washington Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery that night. The victim’s wife was not harmed. No one else was hurt in the attempted carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately released. Per jail booking records, Jauregui is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the Harbor Police Department at (619) 686-8000.