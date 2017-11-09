Suspect in San Diego Airport Parking Lot Stabbing Pleads Not Guilty

The man suspected of trying to carjack a couple at the San Diego International Airport has been arrested. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

A young man accused in the violent attack of a couple loading their car in a San Diego International Airport parking lot appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Alberto Moreno Jauregui, 18, was detained at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday. When San Diego Harbor Police officers arrived at the border crossing, Jauregui was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on five counts in connection with the airport parking lot attack: attempted murder, carjacking, attempted kidnapping and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.



He pleaded guilty to all charges in court Thursday.



Jauregui is suspected in an attempted carjacking and stabbing that took place on Oct. 28, just before 5 p.m., at the San Diego International Airport’s Economy Parking Lot located at 3365 Admiral Boland Way. The lot is used daily by travelers seeking long-term parking.

As a husband and wife were loading their car, investigators said Jauregui – wielding a knife – confronted them. He grabbed the woman by her neck and demanded the keys to the couple’s car.

The husband stepped in, and he and Jauregui fought.

Jauregui stabbed the man several times during the struggle. He fled the scene before police arrived. The suspect was last seen heading toward the intersection of Pacific Highway and W. Washington Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent surgery that night. The victim’s wife was not harmed. No one else was hurt in the attempted carjacking.

Jauregui will next appear in court on Nov. 16. He faces life in prison if convicted.