A man suspected of opening fire on employees of a South Bay fast food restaurant, killing a shift leader and injuring two others, was expected to appear in court for the first time Tuesday.

Albert Lee Blake, 49, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service at a home in Memphis, Tennessee in connection with a shooting at the Church's Chicken on Del Sol Boulevard near the U.S.-Mexico border on Nov. 6.

He was extradited back to San Diego this week to face charges that will be revealed at his arraignment hearing, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators said Blake pulled out a gun after employees refused to allow him to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. Shots were fired from across the counter and 28-year-old Maribel Ibañez, 51-year-old Mario Rojas and Humberto Ruiz were struck.

Witnesses said the suspect went in and out of the restaurant several times. After the shooting, he took off from the restaurant booking it. He was out that door as fast as he could get out of it," witness David Walker said.

Police said the suspect took off in a dark blue sedan but after about a week of searching, an arrest had not been made.

Then, on Nov. 14, the San Diego Police Department issued a warrant for Blake's arrest.

Ibañez, a newlywed, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Rojas was shot in the arm and stomach and has been in the intensive care unit since the shooting, his family said. Ruiz has since been released from the hospital.

Blake has an extensive criminal record, including five prior felonies involving drug and weapons charges, court records obtained by NBC 7 show.

He was most recently sentenced this February after being caught with a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year in jail but was released early.

In 2016, Blake was sentenced to 270 days in county jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge ordered him to receive substance abuse and mental health counseling, and prohibited him from associating with members of a dangerous San Diego county street gang, records show.

Blake also has at least two drunk driving conditions and has been arrested at least three times for misdemeanor drug, alcohol and motor vehicle violations.