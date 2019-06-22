Airport to Relocate Cell Phone Lot

The San Diego International Airport announced Friday that it is relocating its “cell phone lot.”

Starting on Monday, June 24, the cell phone lot will be located east of the Airport Authority Administration Building on Harbor Drive. It will be accessible via a traffic light at Liberator Way.

Photo credit: San Diego Airport Authority

The cell phone waiting lot is a complimentary area where drivers can park for free for up to 60 minutes while they wait for a call from their loved ones arriving at the San Diego International Airport.

The cell phone waiting lot currently features 85-spaces and will be closer to the terminals, according to the airport’s public relations officer.