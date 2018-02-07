There was a security-related incident in the ticket counter area of Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport Wednesday, according to the airport's official Twitter account.

"Law enforcement is on scene and safe evacuation is underway," according to the post at 11:51 a.m.

A man approached a security officer about a bag left at a luggage carousel, Harbor police officials said.

One ticketed passenger was detained but not arrested, police said.

One San Diego Fire-Rescue truck and several Harbor Police patrol vehicles were parked outside of Terminal 2.

At 11:55 a.m., Harbor Police had cleared the incident and travelers were being allowed to enter Terminal 2, according to airport spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield.

"Arrivals and departures were impacted from Terminal 2 while the Harbor Police investigated," Bloomfield told NBC 7. "Passengers are encouraged to check the status of their flight with their airline."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.