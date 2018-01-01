Airport Delays Due to Nationwide CBP System Outages - NBC 7 San Diego
Airport Delays Due to Nationwide CBP System Outages

The outage occurred from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to CBP

By Anna Conkey

Published at 8:36 PM PST on Jan 1, 2018 | Updated at 8:37 PM PST on Jan 1, 2018

    San Diego fliers may have experienced airport lines and delays Monday evening due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection system outages at various airports across the country.

    At approximately 7 p.m., CBP said via Twitter that airport systems were back online after a temporary outage of the security’s processing systems.

    During the outage, CBP said it had access to security-related databases, so travelers were still screened according to security standards.

    After systems were back online, CPB issued the following statement:

    “U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports today beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST and ending at approximately 9:30 p.m. EST. All airports are currently back on line.

    CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

    CBP also said it does not believe the outage was due to a malicious disruption.

    Although the systems are working again, San Diego travelers may still face a backlog of lines and delays.

