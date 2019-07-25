Air Ambulance Responds to 2-Car Crash on I-15 Near Fallbrook

You are watching a feed of NBC 7 News Today in the player above. This story will be combined with other top stories, weather and traffic. Watch everyday from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

A helicopter ambulance landed on Interstate 15 Thursday morning in response to a two-car crash involving a semi-truck near Fallbrook.

The crash was reported at about 5:10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 north of Mission Road in Rainbow.

Traffic was halted as the helicopter landed on the freeway at about 6 a.m. One person was placed inside the helicopter, which lifted off en route to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the person injured was not known and it was not clear if there were any other injuries.

The crash was causing heavy traffic in the area. North County Fire Protection District said drivers should expect delays up to two hours.

No other information was available.

