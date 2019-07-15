Agriculture Secretary Visits Avocado Farm, Zoo on SD Visit

FILE. Sonny Perdue, U.S. secretary of agriculture, arrives for the National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue is in San Diego County Monday to meet with production workers, tour an avocado farm and meet with San Diego Zoo officials.

The agriculture secretary began his day in North County, where he toured the Sysco production facility in Poway and the Rancho Guejito Avocado Farm in Escondido.

Perdue was expected to sign the America's Workers Initiative on behalf of the White House during his visit to Sysco.

He will then travel south to Balboa Park to learn about the San Diego Zoo's animal care efforts.

The USDA is the authority on food, agriculture and other natural resource production in the United states. Perdue was sworn in as head of the agency on April 25, 2017.