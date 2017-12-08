Advocates Warn of Price Gouging During Fire Emergency

“I mean, morally it’s wrong,” Julien Brown of San Diego’s Better Business Bureau said.

Brown is talking about price gouging after a disaster and the Better Business Bureau wants to know if local businesses are jacking up their prices to desperate fire victims.

Price gouging is when a business increases their prices by more than 10% for a product or service when there has been a declared state of emergency. Brown says businesses have been known to overcharge for water, housing or lodging or food.

Brown said gouging laws only take effect when there has been a declared state of emergency. At any other time, a business can charge whatever it wants, the California gouging law does not apply.

On Thursday, California Governor Jerry Brown declared San Diego County in a state of emergency when the Lilac Fire broke out.

If you think you spot an oddly high priced item during an emergency, experts suggest snapping a photo of the price tags and submitting any evidence to the following agencies:



Business owners found guilty of price gouging can face jail time and fines up to $10,000.