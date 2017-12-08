Advocates Warn of Price Gouging During Fire Emergency - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Lilac Fire Coverage
OLY-SD

Advocates Warn of Price Gouging During Fire Emergency

Price gouging is when a business increases their prices by more than 10% for a product or service when there has been a declared state of emergency.

By Tom Jones and Consumer Bob

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Advocates Warn of Price Gouging During Fire Emergency

    “I mean, morally it’s wrong,” Julien Brown of San Diego’s Better Business Bureau said. 

    Brown is talking about price gouging after a disaster and the Better Business Bureau wants to know if local businesses are jacking up their prices to desperate fire victims. 

    Price gouging is when a business increases their prices by more than 10% for a product or service when there has been a declared state of emergency. Brown says businesses have been known to overcharge for water, housing or lodging or food. 

    Brown said gouging laws only take effect when there has been a declared state of emergency. At any other time, a business can charge whatever it wants, the California gouging law does not apply. 

    On Thursday, California Governor Jerry Brown declared San Diego County in a state of emergency when the Lilac Fire broke out.

    If you think you spot an oddly high priced item during an emergency, experts suggest snapping a photo of the price tags and submitting any evidence to the following agencies:

    Business owners found guilty of price gouging can face jail time and fines up to $10,000.

    Published 40 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices