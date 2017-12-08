Consumer Advice for Rebuilding After Fire Damage

Once the embers are cold and the threat of fire is gone, victims of the wildfires will start thinking about rebuilding.

“It’s going to be a long, slow recovery process,” California State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones said.

Jones said that starts by getting a complete copy of your homeowner’s policy to see what is in writing and how much your home and belongings are actually insured for.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that the market value of their home is different from the cost of replacing it,” Jones said.

It’s recommended to get a bid or estimate from a contractor and then start the claims process. Don’t forget about things like temporary housing and meals, some insurance policies will reimburse you while your house is being repaired.

“In the wake of a fire, costs can go up because of supply and demand,” Jone said.

Other things to remember, always check a contractor’s license before signing a contract or giving any money upfront. To learn more about how to check a contractor’s state license, click here.