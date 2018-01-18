Adrian Gonzalez Signs With NY Mets

Free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and the New York Mets have finalized a one-year contract for the $545,000 major league minimum.

The 35-year-old batted .242 for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season when he was limited to 71 games because of a herniated disk in his back. A five-time All-Star, Gonzalez has a .288 average with 311 home runs in 14 major league seasons.

Gonzalez was left off the Dodgers' postseason roster, traded to Atlanta in December and released, leaving the Braves responsible for his $21.5 million salary in the final season of a $154 million, seven-year contract he signed with Boston.

His salary with the Mets will be offset against what Atlanta owes. The Braves also receive $4.5 million from the Dodgers by May 1.