Address, Move In Date Set for Sexually Violent Predator Upon Release

Deputies went door-to-door in Jacumba Hot Springs and Boulevard on Wednesday to tell residents when a sexually violent predator will move into their neighborhood and where he will live.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Alan Earl James will move into 45612 Old Highway 80 on or before April 25.

James was convicted of sexually assaulting several children in the 1980s. Among his victims was his cousin Robert Nabors who was just 5-years-old at the time of the assault.

“I was the first one it happened to and then, of course, it happened to my siblings. He roped my siblings into it,” said Nabors.

Nabors said he was sexually assaulted twice.

“(James) threatened if you tell, he’ll kill you, or, you know, you’ll get in trouble or something. You don’t know what to do at 11 years old,” Nabors told NBC 7.

James was convicted of charges of rape, child molestation, and kidnapping in the 1980s. He served time in prison before being released. James then raped two girls and was sent back to prison.

A group fighting against the release of sexual predators into the Jacumba Hot Spring area is back at it again.

Decades later, Nabors received a letter in the mail saying James was about to be released again.

“He’s been locked up for the past 30 years,” Nabors said. “Now they want to let him out again – no, that should set off some alarms.”

James is currently in a state prison hospital, but the judge said he has met the conditions for release.

Nabors, who lives on the East Coast, flew out to San Diego with his sister to fight James’ release.

“I flew 3,000 miles to ensure this guy is going to stay behind bars,” Nabors told NBC 7. “He deserves to stay locked up. Simple as that.”

Survivors of Alvin Quarles' sexual assaults are speaking out to try and stop his release.

The fate of Alvin Quarles, known as the “Bolder Than Most Rapist,” is still undecided as a judge stayed his release in early Mach after much back-and-forth about this possibility, initially being up for parole in 2014.

Other convicted predators released into the Jacumba Hot Springs area include Herman Joseph Smith, Ural Davis, Michael Joseph Martinez, Allen Fields, and Mikel Wayne Marshall.

If James is released, he will be the 10th sexually violent predator to be placed in the East County.

County Board of Supervisor Dianne Jacob argued against James’ release to the East County, a place she said has become a dumping ground for sexually violent predators.

“No one in any community, anywhere, anytime wants any of these worst-of-the-worst in their communities,” Jacob said.

Jacob has sent a letter to the state attorney general, urging him to investigate the placement of sexual predators into the East County.

In the letter, Jacob outlined where the predators live, saying a majority of them are placed in Eastern San Diego County.

"According to a recent media report, the ratio of residents to all registered sex offenders in San Diego county is 961 to 1, but the ratio in Jacumba Hot Springs, the community where the 2 most recent SVPs are being proposed, is 37 to 1," Jacob said in the letter.

The supervisor added that she believes the safety of residents in the East County is "further jeopardized by the lack of nearby social, health and law enforcement services that are required for the conditional release program."

Five of the 12 sexually violent predators released into San Diego County over the past 15 years violated their conditions of release, and four were sent back to a state mental institution, Jacob said.

A judge stayed the release of a convicted sexual predator, known as the "Bolder Than Most Rapist," back into the community.

“These guys are going to offend again, and it's our families that are going to be at risk,” Larson said. She added that James and Quarles would still pose as a threat even though “it happened in the 80s.”