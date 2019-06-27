Adara Development Approved to Connect Jamul and Chula Vista

County approves a development with 1,000 homes between Jamul and Chula Vista. NBC 7's Joe Little shows us why some people are not big fans. (Published 3 hours ago)

A controversial master plan community took a giant step towards construction this week when the San Diego County Board of Supervisors narrowly approved the Adara development along Proctor Valley Road on unincorporated land between Chula Vista and Jamul.

Adara promises to bring more than a thousand new homes, a new elementary school, and a new fire station. NBC 7 previewed this County’s pending decision last year.

The development will pave Proctor Valley, which is currently dirt and gravel. Adara’s developers said they would use a series of roundabouts to control traffic.

The road that connects Chula Vista to Jamul is considerably different now. Only a few cars take Proctor Valley every hour, and it’s mostly desolate on both sides of the road. It’s just the way Jamul resident Mick Michels likes it.

“Just, yeah, just the openness of it,” said Michels. “There aren’t very many people from Chula who want to come to Jamul.”

Michels has lived in Jamul long enough to remember the town’s first and second stop lights.

“It will be interesting to see what all that change makes,” he said.

Adara will certainly increase the amount of traffic through Proctor Valley.

“I think it’s a great plan,” said County Supervisor Greg Cox. “I think it’s been well implemented.”

Supervisor Cox is one of the three on the board to approve Adara.

“We have a housing crisis in this region. So, this is going to address part of that problem,” said Supervisor Cox.

He said a majority of Adara’s homes are expected to be for middle and upper-middle incomes. However, he said families would be moving up to those homes, leaving more affordable homes available.

“I know there’s some opposition, but I think it’s misplaced,” added Cox.

Michels and a number of Facebook comments criticized the traffic, the impact on nature, schools, and the location in regards to wildfires.

A spokesman for Adara’s developer said they would work with the State of California and County of San Diego to try to have a minimal impact on the surrounding wildlife preserve. He added those permits would likely delay the start of construction for months, possibly years.

Supervisor Cox said Adara would include a new elementary school. The Chula Vista Elementary School District has planned for a new school in the community for several years. However, Supervisor Cox said existing middle and high schools could handle the other students.

Supervisor Cox also said CalFire worked with Adara on a wildfire plan. The development is planned for an open space that is largely covered in low-lying brush.

“With the defensible space and with the building standards that will be imposed, we think it’s a safe project,” said Cox.

The County of San Diego first approved the Adara project in 1994. An updated version was approved Wednesday by a narrow 3-2 vote.