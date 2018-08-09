Adams Avenue Street Fair Announces Lineup

Now 37 years young, Adams Avenue Street Fair returns for two days of live music, festival food, beer gardens, carnival rides, and more on Sept. 29-30.

The annual, two-day Normal Heights music and arts festival -- which runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday -- features headlining performances by San Diego staples like garage-rock favorites the Schizophonics, funk/soul collective the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, the funky New Orleans-inspired Euphoria Brass Band, beloved rock n' rollers Dirty Sweet, and acclaimed hip-hop trio the Parker Meridien.

Other notable performers include U.K. reggae/tropical-pop singer Hollie Cook, Tex-Mex roots-rock legend Augie Meyers, the goth-psych group Madly, and the award-winning blues band the Delgado Brothers. The official lineup has just been announced and more than 80 bands will be rotating on and off six different stages lining Adams Avenue.

Last year’s music roster included everyone from the Donkeys to Dead Feather Moon to the Creepy Creeps and Gary Wilson & the Blind Dates. This year's lineup promises even more diversity and will be sure to satisfy nearly any genre of local music lover. For more information and to see who else is scheduled to perform, visit the festival's official website here.

In addition to music, the event features beer for days, carnival rides into the sunset, gut-stuffing grub and 300 arts and crafts booths. We’re not kidding about beer for days -- don’t miss the Street Fair’s Craft Beer Taste from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. While the Beer Taste costs $20, the rest of the festival is free, making it Southern California’s largest festival of its kind.