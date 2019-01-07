Multiple supervisors said they would be unveiling a plan tomorrow regarding rights of immigrants. (Published 2 hours ago)

Immigration Activists Call on San Diego County Supervisors to Help Migrants

As San Diego County officials were sworn into office Monday downtown, activists were rallying outside the county administration building, advocating for migrant rights.

The Immigration Justice League filed a child abuse report, claiming that a 5-year-old migrant boy was physically and emotionally abused in an Otay Mesa Detention Center last month.

In the report, the league said the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is "directly responsible," adding that children in detention centers are denied proper clothing, bathrooms, blankets and places to sleep.

"We need to treat all with humanity, dignity, and respect," said Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor for District 3.

Multiple supervisors said they would be unveiling a plan tomorrow regarding rights of immigrants.

"We need to try to identify an appropriate site that could be used as a migrant asylum seeker's shelter," said Greg Cox of District 1.

Sheriff Bill Gore and San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan were among the county officials sworn into office.

Stephan also addressed community concerns about migrants, adding she herself comes from a family of immigrants.

"Immigrants should understand when they're on San Diego County soil they are protected under our state laws," said Stephan. "My team will guard and protect them from harm."