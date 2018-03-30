Acid Spill Closes I-5 Off-Ramp in Carlsbad

Acid spilled in Carlsbad has closed an off-ramp from Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three to four containers of acid were spilled at the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to Poinsettia Lane just before 8 a.m., CHP officers said.

Hazardous materials officials were called to the scene.

The CHP said it’s not known how long the off-ramp will be closed.

No other information was available.

