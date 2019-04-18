Aaron Juarez appeared in court to enter a guilty plea on a charge of heroin possession with intent to sell, on March 19, 2019.

A Chula Vista man, wanted by Mexican law enforcement authorities in the killing of his stepmother, will spend two years in prison on an unrelated charge.

Aaron Juarez, 20, is suspected by authorities in Tijuana of shooting his stepmother and burying her body in the backyard of her home.

Under a plea agreement reached in March with the San Diego County District Attorney on an unrelated charge, Juarez accepted a two-year state prison term in the U.S.

He was on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm when he was arrested on a possession of heroin charge. That probation was revoked.

Suspect in Tijuana Murder in Chula Vista Court for Other Charges

Juarez was officially sentenced Wednesday.

San Diego County court documents show Juarez has a criminal history. He was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and resisting an officer for an incident in November 2018.

Law enforcement authorities have issued a warrant for Juarez in the killing of his stepmother, Fernanda Gonzales.

She was reported missing in February on the same day her husband showed up at UC San Diego Medical Center with an unexplained gunshot wound. He is a U.S. citizen who works in San Diego.

Juarez had been living with Fernanda Gonzalez and her husband at her Tijuana home for months -- the same home where Fernanda's body was found buried in the backyard.

Her family is working to get Juarez sent to Mexico to face charges so the death investigation can move forward but they say the process has been a slow one.