AT&T Announces 5G Mobile Service Launch in San Diego

San Diego Announces Deal With Verizon to Prep for 5G Wireless System

For a second time this week, a major wireless carrier is making an announcement about 5G service in San Diego.

AT&T announced Tuesday it has launched mobile 5G service in parts of seven new cities including San Diego.

The wireless company first launched 5G service in December to a small percentage of its customer base through mobile hotspots, not on 5G phones, according to published reports. AT&T plans to offer a 5G phone later this year.

On Monday, Verizon and city of San Diego officials announced a multi-million dollar deal to lay the groundwork for 5G technology in the region.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the expansion would be at no additional cost to taxpayers while mentioning that permit times will be reduced to allow Verizon to install technology faster.

Verizon estimates 5G will deliver speeds approximately 20 times faster than what is possible with a 4G system.

To put it in perspective, 2G allowed us to send text messages, 3G connected us to the Internet, 4G made that practice faster. Developers say 5G will change our world.

A faster network will also allow for autonomous driving in San Diego. Smart cars will rely on sensors around the city to pick up on someone running across the street or another car turning the corner.

NBC 7 reported on the technology for 5G being developed by Qualcomm researchers in San Diego in 2016.