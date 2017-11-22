Armed Man Robs ARCO Gas Station in Bay Park

The San Diego Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Bay Park gas station Wednesday morning.

An armed suspect entered an ARCO gas station located off Morena Boulevard around 6 a.m., and pointed a gun at the cashier while demanding money, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and headed eastbound on Morena Boulevard, near Discount Gun Mart.

SDPD describes the suspect as a male wearing a Chargers beanie, black jacket with a hood, grey sweatpants and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



