ATM Machine Stolen From La Mesa Store, 4+ Suspects at Large

Police are searching for several men who stole an entire ATM machine from a gas station in La Mesa and are investigating ties to a similar robbery last week.

The group of at least four men backed a silver Ford F-250 truck into the AMPM convenience store on Massachusetts Avenue and Waite Drive north of state Route 94 at about 3 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department said.

The men loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and took off eastbound on Waite Drive.

It was not clear if the men were armed or if anyone was inside the store at the time of the robbery.

La Mesa police believe the robbery may be connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Spring Valley.

In that incident, a truck smashed into the convenience store near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Road before putting the ATM machine into the back of the truck and driving away.

Detectives are still investigating if there is a link between the two.

In both cases, no suspects have been detained.

No other information was available.

