Building More Affordable Housing Near Transit Is Aim of CASA
Building more affordable housing near public transportation is the goal of California's Sustainable and Affordable Housing Act (CASA). NBC 7's Alex Presha reports on how San Diego developers will be examining their projects to see what fits the requirements of the legislation.