The American Automobile Association (AAA) is extending their Tipsy Tow service for California’s first official April 20, or 4/20, with legal marijuana.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re drinking alcohol or using recreational marijuana, there’s never an excuse to drive impaired,” said John Moreno, public policy manager for AAA Northern California. “You should always plan for a safe ride home, but if those plans fall through, AAA will get you and your vehicle home safely on 4/20. We want to keep intoxicated drivers off our roadways, which keeps all of us safer.”

The towing service is usually offered during holidays and special events when a high volume of DUI arrest and alcohol-related crashes are expected.

It is typically offered from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the service day but on 4/20, Tipsy Tow will start at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, April 20 and continue until 4:20 a.m. April 21.

The United States recently faced the worst two-year increase in motor vehicle deaths in more than 50 years, with marijuana-impaired driving being one of the many factors believed to be contributing to the increase in auto crash frequency, the National Safety Council reported.

According to the AAA website, Tipsy Tow was offered on Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Those who request the service do not need to be AAA members, from drivers, bartenders or even restaurant managers, anyone can request a trip home. All the company will ask for is the passenger’s name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

The service is free for trips up to 10 miles, those longer than that range can expect to be charged the towing company’s standard rate.

“Although a DUI can raise your annual auto insurance premiums by hundreds of dollars for as long as 10 years, the financial cost is nothing compared to the risk of injuring yourself and others,” said CSAA Insurance Group spokesperson Susan Saito. “Impaired driving includes marijuana use, so it’s important to find a safe alternative to getting behind the wheel.”

To take advantage of the AAA service, anyone can call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that the need a Tipsy Tow.