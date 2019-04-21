A Wrong-Way Crash on I-15 Sent Four People to the Hospital

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch sent four people to the hospital. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published Sunday, April 21, 2019)

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the I-15, near Scripps Poway Parkway.

It's unclear why the person was driving the wrong way on the freeway, but multiple cars were hit.

Out of the four people hurt, one person remains in critical condition tonight.

Lanes were closed while officers investigated, but have since reopened.

No other information was available.

