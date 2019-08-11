A Vigil Held at Balboa Park to Remember El Paso Victims

Each of the 22-victims killed at an El Paso Walmart were remembered Sunday as dozens of people attended a vigil at Balboa Park outside of the Centro Cultural de la Raza.

“We just wanted to get together and do something for the community to start healing and to help with some of the hurt that we know a lot of people are having in this area," said Jessica Yanez-Perez who organized the vigil.

The names of the victims were read aloud as many held candles and posters, a prayer was said.

Investigators said a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday killing 22 people.

The message at the vigil Sunday night was, San Diego is El Paso. Both are border towns with diverse populations and the people here wanted the victims, their families and community to know they stand with them.

“It's a sense of community, a sense that people come together, like we do at funerals, we come together to mourn together, support each other, raise each other," said Maria Zuniga, a speaker at the vigil.

Zuniga, a retired professor of social work, said she trained social workers on how to help people deal with grief. She talked about the importance of teaching children about the mass shootings going on all over the country.

Dozens of people attend the vigil honoring El Paso victims.

Photo credit: NBC 7

“It’s important for people to know how to talk to their kids, how to process their fears because in a border city like this the idea of us being targeted is very real and for kids it's probably something they think about," said Zuniga.

The people who spoke at the vigil stressed getting involved in the community, volunteering and being kind.