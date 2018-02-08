A New Look for Fire Station 17 in City Heights

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez report on the renovation of the facility that has served City Heights since 1923.

A firehouse has received a multi-million upgrade that’s about to be unveiled to the community Thursday in City Heights.

Station 17 is located at Orange and Chamoune avenues and is considered one of the busiest for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Now, for the first time since the 1950s, the station has been upgraded to improve services for those living nearby.

The new facility is more than triple the size of the original building built in 1923, city officials said.

The project cost $10.3 million and includes a new program to use solar energy to generate up to 20 percent of the station’s power, city officials said.

The mayor and other city officials will be present at 10 a.m. to show off the changes to the firehouse.