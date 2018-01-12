NBC 7 Investigates looked into the foreign-born population living here in San Diego County.

More than 765,000 people in our county are foreign-born with approximately 700 of those from Norway and approximately 600 from Haiti.

In fact, here is the breakdown of our county's foreign-born residents by continent of origin:

Asia - 289,734

Europe - 61,278

Americas - 392,800

Africa - 17,248

Australia - 3,003

The countries with the largest number of citizens calling San Diego home are:

Mexico - 339,715

Philippines - 100,564

Vietnam - 36,019

China - 34,887

Iraq - 23,830

India - 22,010

The population totals are five-year estimates provided by the American Community Survey in 2016.



