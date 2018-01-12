A Look at Country of Origin of Foreign-Born Residents of San Diego County - NBC 7 San Diego
A Look at Country of Origin of Foreign-Born Residents of San Diego County

By NBC 7 Investigates

Published 4 hours ago

    NBC 7 Investigates looked into the foreign-born population living here in San Diego County. 

    More than 765,000 people in our county are foreign-born with approximately 700 of those from Norway and approximately 600 from Haiti. 

    In fact, here is the breakdown of our county's foreign-born residents by continent of origin: 

    • Asia - 289,734
    • Europe - 61,278
    • Americas - 392,800
    • Africa - 17,248
    • Australia - 3,003

    The countries with the largest number of citizens calling San Diego home are:

    • Mexico - 339,715
    • Philippines - 100,564
    • Vietnam - 36,019
    • China - 34,887
    • Iraq - 23,830
    • India - 22,010

    The population totals are five-year estimates provided by the American Community Survey in 2016.


