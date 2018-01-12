NBC 7 Investigates looked into the foreign-born population living here in San Diego County.
More than 765,000 people in our county are foreign-born with approximately 700 of those from Norway and approximately 600 from Haiti.
In fact, here is the breakdown of our county's foreign-born residents by continent of origin:
- Asia - 289,734
- Europe - 61,278
- Americas - 392,800
- Africa - 17,248
- Australia - 3,003
The countries with the largest number of citizens calling San Diego home are:
- Mexico - 339,715
- Philippines - 100,564
- Vietnam - 36,019
- China - 34,887
- Iraq - 23,830
- India - 22,010
The population totals are five-year estimates provided by the American Community Survey in 2016.