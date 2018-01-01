'Phantom of the Opera', 'Hamilton' and 'On Your Feet!' are a few of the shows coming to San Diego in 2018. (Photos: Getty Images)

San Diego has some of the country's best theater, and this year will be no exception.

Start off 2019 with the smash hit musical 'Hamilton,' in San Diego at last. Many people have been looking forward to getting a chance to see the musical sensation, but it's not the only musical worth seeing this year. From classic plays and world premiere works to touring productions, there's plenty to see (and love!) in America's Finest City this year.

Here's a look ahead at what San Diego theater fans can mark on their calendars for 2018...

January: Hamilton on Tour Stops in San Diego

Jan. 6 - 28, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)



San Diego, do not throw away your shot. The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is finally in San Diego at long last. The show takes over the Civic Theater starting Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 28. The musical is created by Lin Manuel-Miranda, based on the biography by Ron Chernow. Tickets may be sold out, but there is still a way to snag a seat to the year's hottest hit: the lottery. If you're feeling lucky, you can download the Hamilton app on your phone and enter the lottery daily. You'll be entered to win one or two (your choice) orchestra tickets for just $10 each.

Fans Line Up for Hamilton Tickets in San Diego

March: Love Never Dies

March 27 - April 1, 2018, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

Many have seen "Phantom of the Opera," the classic musical that captured hearts around the world. Ten years after the Phantom disappears from the opera house, "Love Never Dies" picks up. The Phantom has found a new life and a place for his music to soar, but the only thing missing is Christine. He'll stop at nothing to get her back. Buy tickets here.

March - April: American Mariachi

March 23 - April 29, 2018, Old Globe Theater

This spring, don't miss an inventive new world premiere musical by José Cruz González: "American Mariachi." The musical, set in the 1970s, follows Lucha, a woman caring for her ailing mother. As she looks to find a way to break the routine, Lucha comes up with a crazy idea: an all-girl mariachi band. It's a musical about family, freedom and taking big steps forward. Buy tickets here.

March - April: Beachtown

March 22 - April 15, 2018, San Diego Repertory Theater

The San Diego Rep's spring production will be an inventive and immersive theater experience. The play is set in Beachtown, a small community chosing what to put inside their time capsule. As an audience member, you'll be a member of Beachtown. You'll pick what goes inside the capsule, and your voice will be heard. It's truly immersive theater with a narrative built by the audience members, resulting in a different ending each night. The play is written by playwrights Herbert Siguenza with Rachel Grossman, two San Diego Rep favorites. They've had multiple shows at the theater, including "A Weekend with Pablo Picasso" and "Manifest Destinitis." Tickets here.

Summer 2018: La Jolla Playhouse kicks off 2018/2019 season

La Jolla Playhouse

No dates have been announced yet, but La Jolla Playhouse's upcoming 2018-2019 season is packed full of new plays and musicals. The season will include a highly anticipated world-premiere musical about the beloved Princess of Wales, "Diana." Tony Award-winning Director and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley is set to direct the musical. Ashley most recently won a Tony Award for directing "Come From Away," a La Jolla Playhouse-born musical playing on Broadway. The season also includes "The Squirrels" by Robert Askins, Lindsey Ferrentino’s "The Year to Come," Will Power’s "Seize the King," as well as the west coast premiere of Martyna Majok’s "queens." At the moment, tickets for the upcoming season are only available through a subscription purchase. Visit their website or call (858) 550-1010 for information.

May - June: A Thousand Splendid Suns

May 12 - June 17, 2018, Old Globe Theater

The theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel of the same name comes to Southern California this summer. The play tells the story of three generations of Afghan women in the war-torn neighborhoods of 1990s Kabul. Critics have hailed the play for its power and stunning staging. Buy tickets here.

May - June: Les Miserables

May 29 - June 3, 2018, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

It's one of the most iconic musicals of all time. "Les Miserables" stops in San Diego to kick off the summer, fresh off its Broadway run. Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical features songs many know and love, including “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” and “One Day More.” Buy tickets here.

July - August: On Your Feet!

July 31 to Aug. 5, 2018, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

In the fall, head Downtown to enjoy this fun and family-friendly musical with music that will leave you tapping your feet. This high-energy musical follows Emilio and Gloria Estefan break through barriers to become a crossover sensation in pop music. Buy tickets here.

August - September: Much Ado About Nothing

Aug. 12 - Sept. 16, Old Globe Theater

Shakespeare at the Lowell Davis Festival Theater outdoors returns once again to the Old Globe. Earlier in the summer, catch "The Temptest." But later in the summer, stay for "Much Ado About Nothing," one of Shakespeare's most beloved romantic comedies. The production is directed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (the Globe’s "Love’s Labor’s Lost"). Buy tickets here.

August - September: Phantom of the Opera

Aug. 23 - Sept. 2, 2018, San Diego Civic Theater (Broadway San Diego)

San Diego favorite 'Phantom of the Opera' is back! The newly launched tour promises to be bigger and better than before with a new production and new cast. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical follows Christine, an opera singer, and the Phantom at the theater. Buy tickets here.

October: Without Walls Festival

La Jolla Playhouse, Locations Across San Diego

A weekend of immersivetheatre, dance and music returns to San Diego this fall with La Jolla Playhouse's Without Walls Festival. The festival includes anywhere from 15 to 20 pieces of theater by local art organizations performed across the weekend at the theater or in unique places across San Diego, like the backseat or a car or a eucalyptus grove. It's a weekend of original, barrier-defying theater. Exact dates have yet to be announced and tickets are not on sale yet. Learn more by clicking here.