A Hot and Dry Thanksgiving Ahead for San Diego County

It will feel like Thanksgiving in July this holiday, as sweltering temperatures and dry conditions scorch San Diego County through the weekend.

Record-breaking heat was recorded in San Diego Wednesday, where temperatures reached 90 degrees in the afternoon, shattering a record set in 2015 of 84 degrees, NBC 7's Jodi Kodesh said.

By mid-day, temperatures across the county were three to 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year, NBC 7's Whitney Southwick said. Intense heat could be felt across the county as coastal communities and the valleys saw temperatures in the low 90s. Mountain areas were experiencing slightly more comfortable temperatures in the high 70s.

Some Santa Ana winds were reaching San Diego County's mountains and foothills, but were relatively light, NBC 7's Whitney Southwick said.

Similar conditions were expected on Thanksgiving day, albeit a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will still be very hot.

Wednesday's high temperatures were expected to be 90 degrees along the coast, 99 degrees inland, 75 degrees in the mountains and 90 degrees at the deserts.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures were expected to fall three to seven degrees in all areas except the deserts.

Big changes to the weather are ahead, though, NBC 7's Whitney Southwick said. A cool down could drop temperatures up to 10 degrees this weekend with even cooler temperatures expected next week.

No rain was expected in the next 10 days.