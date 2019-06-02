A Fire Damages 2 Businesses in University City

Two businesses in University City caught fire early morning, causing the closure of other businesses in the strip mall. NBC 7's Mari Payton has more. (Published 51 minutes ago)

On Sunday, two businesses in University City caught fire early morning, causing the closure of other businesses in the strip mall, The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Firefighters said a suspected electrical fire started around 1:30 am, in or next to the Edo sushi restaurant on Towne Center Drive.

The kitchen is a total loss, according to officials.

The smoke spread quickly next door to the One Health Boutique.

“We're just a little devastated tight now, we're just taking it in,” said Vincent Ortiz, business owner One Health Boutique.

Smoke damage can be seen throughout the business.

No one was injured, according to officials.

“We are positive, we have insurance, we’re going to take the steps to rebuild again,” said Ortiz.

Just than two months ago, first responders were at this same shopping complex, across the street when a car crashed into a veterinary clinic.

Investigators said the cause of fire is suspected as an electrical fire and are still determining the extent of the damage.