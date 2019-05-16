A 95-year-old pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday when he was hit by a car in front of a store in Lemon Grove, becoming pinned underneath the vehicle.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the elderly man was walking in front of a 99-Cents Only store on the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue just before 9 a.m. when a driver crashed into him.

The victim became trapped under the car. Eventually, officials were able to free him. He was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. His name was not released.

SDSO Sgt. Aaron Montan said the accident is under investigation but neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash.

At this point, it is unclear what led to the collision.

Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to the SDSO’s Lemon Grove Station at (619) 337-2000.