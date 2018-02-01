FM 949 Takes Alternate Path

Sean Combs. Puff Daddy. Puffy. P. Diddy. Diddy. Love. What's in a name?

A lot, apparently. With Combs-like creativity, Entercom Communications Corporation just announced a new name for one of San Diego's premier radio stations. FM 949 will hereafter be called ALT 949, cementing its role as the leader in alternative music (though 91x would probably beg to differ).

The move, of course, comes in the wake of the shocking decision nearly two years ago to slash the slash from FM 94/9's name -- and transform it to FM 949.

While the once "independent" radio station might no longer be "about the music" -- but about "San Diego's alternative" instead (like, what does that even mean, man?) -- not much else has changed. It will still broadcast Padres games, compete with 91x's local show on Sundays with the Local 949, and play the same alt-rock songs over and over (and over).

So, for all you ne'er-do-wells out there, it looks like corporate radio is here to stay -- for now, at least.